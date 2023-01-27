Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after collision in Galway

A woman in her 80s has been left in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Galway.
At around 5.20pm on Tuesday, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene in Mountbellew.
There had been a collision between a car and the woman at Treanrevagh.
The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for her injuries, which gardaí understand to be serious. The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.
Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the area at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountbellew Garda Station on 090 967 9292, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.