Man hospitalised after alleged stabbing in Dublin city

Gardai have launched a probe after a man was found in Dublin with apparent stab wounds.

At around 1pm on Thursday, gardaí and emergency services raced to the scene at Marlborough Street in Dublin city centre.

There had been reports made of an assault.

A man in his late 20s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and removed by ambulance to the Mater Hospital.

His condition is understood to be stable.

Gardaí say that an examination of the scene has been carried out, local enquires are ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage from the vicinity of Marlborough Street and North Earl Street at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street garda station 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.