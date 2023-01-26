Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision left a man in hospital.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in Clondalkin at the junction of Ninth Lock Road and Nangor Road.

Shortly after 7.20am, gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a man in his 40s and a car.

The man was taken from the scene by Ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the junction of Ninth Lock Road and Nangor Road at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin garda station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.