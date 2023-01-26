Dubliner with motor neurone disease in desperate plea for visa for his partner

A man who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease has been left stunned by the lack of compassion he has received while trying to bring his partner to Ireland so they can spend his final months together.

Andy Chambers was diagnosed last October after months of tests and in the three months since has lost the use of his legs.

Doctors told him last week that his condition is deteriorating at a more rapid pace than had been anticipated.

"The likelihood is that I won't see out the end of the year," Andy said.

His only wish is to spend his time with the people he loves, especially his partner Sian.

The pair met in Laos in 2017 while Andy was travelling and have been in a long-distance relationship since.

Andy with his partner, Sian. Pictures: Andy Chambers

Andy and Sian have spent months working every day to get a visa so Sian can travel to Ireland.

"I can't explain how amazing it would be to have him live with me and support me over the next number of months while I'm battling motor neurone disease.

"I could wake up here beside me and he would be there beside me and when I go to bed at night he'd be beside me."

Each day is precious as Andy was once told "today is my best day, tomorrow I will be a bit sicker and then sicker the next day".

Unfortunately, getting a visa has proved far more difficult than expected.

Facing seemingly endless red tape and bureaucracy, Andy and his family have reached out to the Department of Justice, TDs and ministers.

Where he received responses, Andy was simply told what process he needed to go through to get the visa.

"I don't want to say I'm a special case but I am terminally ill and I want my partner to stay with me.

"I just expected some level of compassion from people."

On Thursday, Andy received word from Minister for Justice Simon Harris' office to say they would be approving the visa with the minimal amount of documentation.

This has brought some hope but Andy said he will not be able to rest easy until Sian is in Dublin and through immigration.

Even when he arrives here, Sian will only be able to stay three months so they will still need to fight for this to be extended.

For now, Andy is hoping that in the coming days, he will finally be reunited with the love of his life.