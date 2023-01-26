Pte Seán Rooney was 'fine example of the best' says camp commander in Lebanon

Seán Rooney was a “fine example of the best” who will never be forgotten, his camp commander said this morning.

His voice and hands trembled as he read from the statement.

Speaking at the Irish Defence Forces’ Unifil Camp Shamrock in southern Lebanon, Lieutenant Colonel Damien Murphy said: “I just want to say that Private Seán Rooney is a fine example of the best traditions and values of the Defence Forces.

“Prior to the incident, Seán was carrying out his duties to an excellent standard, a fine soldier on the second tour of duty here in Lebanon.”

“During the incident as well, he carried out his duties to the best of his ability. We are very proud of Seán and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The 24-year-old Dundalk native and his colleagues were just four minutes from the main highway into Beirut when their vehicle was fired on.

They had got separated from colleagues in another vehicle with which they had been travelling to Beirut on the night of December 14.

While the other vehicle took the right turn at a major junction off the old coast road onto Route 51, it is understood that Private Rooney's vehicle carried on straight on the Adloun section of the road.

A 31-year-old blacksmith, who was handed over to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) days ago, is alleged to have shot at Pte Rooney’s vehicle with a Kalashnikov.

He is also alleged to have admitted he was “the first to chase the UNIFIL vehicle from Sarafand to Al-Aqibiya”.

Video of the incident shows the Unifil vehicle swerving past a group of people near a junction of two roads leading out of the town of Sarafand at around midnight towards al-Aqibiya.

After the white Unifil-marked armoured jeep appears to collide with a parked car, it then drives up the main street out of the village on the Baissariye road towards Route 51.

As it leaves, a volley of shots can be heard being fired at and into the vehicle from behind.

It is understood two gunmen fired an estimated 50 bullets at the vehicle.

Moments later, it collided with a pylon, turned over and crashed into a shop.

It has since emerged that there was a similar roadblocking incident two weeks previously but it did not result in any casualties.

Al-Aqibiya, the southern Lebanon village where Pte Rooney was shot, is regarded as a Hezbollah stronghold.

Very quickly after the incident, a spokesperson for Hezbollah described it as “an unintentional accident between the local people and members of the Irish battalion”.

Exactly what happened has yet to be determined.

Unifil was due to release an interim report or statement but that has now been put on hold.

The finished investigation report has been sent to UN headquarters in New York.

It has yet to be released to the Irish government.