Just over one in five hospitality workers have not completed initial Covid vaccine course

Just over one in five workers in the hospitality sector had not completed their first Covid-19 vaccination course by the end of last year.

According to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), 15% of workers across all sectors had not finished their primary vaccine course as of December 31.

The accommodation and food services sector had the highest percentage of employees who had not finished their primary course, at 22%. Next highest were the administrative sector and the support services activities sector at 21% each.

Conversely, nearly all employees (98%) in the human health and social work sector had completed their primary vaccine course, and received a booster — 72% had received their first booster, and 26% had received a second or third.

Ninety seven per cent of workers in the education sector had finished their initial vaccine course, with 73% also getting their first booster, and 24% getting their second.

The CSO report also includes information on the number of children between the age of five and 11 who had finished their primary vaccination course.

Figures varied significantly across Local Electoral Areas (LEAs): just 4% of this age group completed the course in Buncranca, Co Donegal, compared with 55% in Stillorgan, Dublin.

In Cork, the highest uptake among children was in Carrigaline (33%), followed closely by Macroom (31%) and Cobh (30%).

Second and third boosters

Across all age groups, uptake up of the second Covid-19 booster, offered to over 65s, healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, those aged 12 or older with a weak immune system and pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who had not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy, ranged from 9% in Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart to a high of 37% in Rathfarnham-Templeogue.

These two LEA's also illustrated the variation in the uptake of the third Covid booster, which was rolled out to over 65s and those aged 12 or older with a weak immune system from October 22.

Just 2% of those eligible availed of the booster in Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, compared to 14% in Rathfarnham-Templeogue.