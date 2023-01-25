Enoch Burke arrives at school for second day since being dismissed from job

Enoch Burke has once again arrived at Wilson's Hospital School, despite being removed from his post last week, pending an appeal.
For the second day, Mr Burke was driven to the school by his father who dropped him off at 8.45am.
He was met outside the front door of the school but has not entered the building.
Mr Burke has remained standing outside the main door while his father parked a short distance up the road from the school.
He did not address the media at the school this morning.
Yesterday, Mr Burke was arrested by gardaí under the Public Order Act.
He was brought to Mullingar garda station and later released without charge around 2pm, when he returned to the school.
He eventually entered school property before ultimately leaving around 4pm, at the end of the school day.
Gardaí have said a file would be sent to the DPP. There is currently no garda presence at the school.