Tánaiste to visit Seán Rooney's camp in Lebanon

Micheál Martin TD is this morning on his way to Lebanon to meet 121st Infantry Battalion Unifil colleagues of Private Seán Rooney.

As well as passing on his condolences and those of the Government, he also plans to repeat the Government’s wish that whoever killed PTE Rooney be brought to justice.

The Tánaiste will also meet the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, as well as the Lebanese Minister for Defence, Mr Maurice Sleem, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr Abdullah Bou Habib.

A Department of Defence spokesperson said the purpose of the visit will be to visit Pte Rooney’s colleagues at their camp – Camp Shamrock (UNP 2-45) – and to visit the memorial at Tibnine in honour of Irish personnel who died while serving with Unifil.

Pte Rooney’s name was recently added to the monument.

He was shot to death during an incident in southern Lebanon on the night of December 14.

Three investigations are currently underway and a report by Unifil has been sent to UN headquarters in New York and is expected to be sent to the Irish government in the coming weeks or months.

Micheál Martin will reiterate Ireland’s continued commitment, within its capability, to contribute troops to UN missions, including Unifil. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

It is expected to say the attack that led to his death was not “premeditated”, and appears to have happened after a series of “unfortunate” situations, according to a security source.

The Tánaiste, who is also Minister of Defence and Foreign Affairs, said of his visit, it will be an opportunity for him to convey his sympathies and those of the Government to the colleagues of Private Seán Rooney on their loss and “to express our heartfelt appreciation as they continue to fulfil their duties with the professionalism and dedication that one associates with the Defence Forces”.

Mr Martin, who will be accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sean Clancy, will also meet with the Lebanese Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Emigrants and Defence.

He said these meetings will enable him to “reiterate the Irish Government’s determination” that all of the facts and circumstances of the incident in which Private Rooney was killed are “fully established and that those responsible are brought to justice”.

Private Seán Rooney was shot to death during an incident in southern Lebanon on the night of December 14. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

In his meeting with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Mr Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Mr Martin will reiterate Ireland’s continued commitment, within its capability, to contribute troops to UN missions, including Unifil.

They will also discuss the events relating to Private Rooney’s death, which is currently the subject of a number of parallel investigations, including one being undertaken by Unifil and another by a Defence Forces Multi-disciplinary Team, which is also being supported by An Garda Síochána.

Recalling his previous visit to Camp Shamrock as Taoiseach in 2022, Mr Martin said that it is “always an honour and privilege to be able to visit Irish troops serving overseas”.

He added: “The outpouring of sympathy and support for Private Rooney and his oinjured colleagues in Óglaigh na hÉireann is a true expression of the regard in which the Defence Forces are held and a reflection of the pride of the Irish people in what they do.”

The Tánaiste is accompanied by the Secretary General of the Department of Defence, Ms Jacqui McCrum.