Amy Fitzpatrick's family call on Spanish authorities to upgrade investigation to murder

The family of Amy Fitzpatrick is calling for her missing person's case to be upgraded to a murder investigation.

The 15-year-old from Coolock in Dublin disappeared on New Year's Day 2008 while staying in Malaga in Spain.

On the 15th anniversary of her disappearance, her family is urging the Irish Government to intervene and pressure Spanish police into upgrading the investigation.

Speaking outside Leinster House on Tuesday, Amy's aunt, Christine Kenny, read a letter written by her father: "I have lost both of my children in tragic circumstances and all I want is to be able to visit her alongside her brother.

"Our family is brokenhearted. Please help us find Amy and bring her home and lay her to rest."

Amy Fitzpatrick: Her aunt claims the case has been 'brushed aside'.

Amy's brother Dean was stabbed to death in 2013.

Amy vanished on the Costa Del Sol on New Year's Day in 2008 while walking to her Spanish home from a friend's house.

She disappeared with just the clothes she was wearing and had no passport or money.

She had been living in Spain with her mother Audrey, brother Dean, and her stepfather Dave Mahon.

Christine Kenny has previously criticised Irish authorities saying Amy's case had been "brushed aside".

I just want them not to treat her as one of these tearaways because she wasn't a tearaway.

Ms Kenny, a sister of Amy’s biological father Christopher, said her niece had been happy when she was younger.

She said that Amy had wanted to be home with her father and would ring him constantly while she was living in Spain.