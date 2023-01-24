Amy Fitzpatrick's family call on Spanish authorities to upgrade investigation to murder

Amy Fitzpatrick's family call on Spanish authorities to upgrade investigation to murder

Christine Kenny, aunt of Amy Fitzpatrick, delivering letters requesting the Irish Government to intervene on the family’s behalf. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 15:32
Michelle McGlynn

The family of Amy Fitzpatrick is calling for her missing person's case to be upgraded to a murder investigation.

The 15-year-old from Coolock in Dublin disappeared on New Year's Day 2008 while staying in Malaga in Spain.

On the 15th anniversary of her disappearance, her family is urging the Irish Government to intervene and pressure Spanish police into upgrading the investigation.

Speaking outside Leinster House on Tuesday, Amy's aunt, Christine Kenny, read a letter written by her father: "I have lost both of my children in tragic circumstances and all I want is to be able to visit her alongside her brother.

"Our family is brokenhearted. Please help us find Amy and bring her home and lay her to rest."

Amy Fitzpatrick: Her aunt claims the case has been 'brushed aside'.
Amy Fitzpatrick: Her aunt claims the case has been 'brushed aside'.

Amy's brother Dean was stabbed to death in 2013.

Amy vanished on the Costa Del Sol on New Year's Day in 2008 while walking to her Spanish home from a friend's house. 

She disappeared with just the clothes she was wearing and had no passport or money.

She had been living in Spain with her mother Audrey, brother Dean, and her stepfather Dave Mahon.

Christine Kenny has previously criticised Irish authorities saying Amy's case had been "brushed aside".

I just want them not to treat her as one of these tearaways because she wasn't a tearaway.

Ms Kenny, a sister of Amy’s biological father Christopher, said her niece had been happy when she was younger.

She said that Amy had wanted to be home with her father and would ring him constantly while she was living in Spain.

Read More

'Always assume the worst will happen': Calls for urgent response to tackle rise in dog attacks

More in this section

Blurred image of Patient with drip in hospital for background usage. Illness child in hospital, saline intravenous (IV) on hand Forty six children on trolleys in worst paediatric overcrowding on record 
Citywest Hotel and Refugee Centre Citywest hub puts pause on new arrivals as it hits capacity
Mother of teen who died by suicide demands action on mental health service reports Mother of teen who died by suicide demands action on mental health service reports
GardaiMissing peoplePerson: Amy Fitzpatrick
Amy Fitzpatrick's family call on Spanish authorities to upgrade investigation to murder

Gardaí seize pepper spray and gas-powered handgun from Watergrasshill driver 

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s