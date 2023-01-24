Andrew McGinley calls for change on third anniversary of children's deaths

The father of three children killed by their mother has said more people are dying because of a failure to reform our mental health policies.

Today is the third anniversary of the deaths of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley in Newcastle, Dublin. Their mother, Deirdre Morley, was found not guilty of their murders by reason of insanity.

Their father, Andrew McGinley, wants family members to be more involved in their loved one's mental health care. He said he is disappointed about the delays in changing the policies because the longer they go unchanged, more people die.

"Since the year 2000, nearly 60 children have died at the hands of a parent whilst that parent was being treated for their mental health," Mr McGinley said.

"Sixty children. That is two classrooms full of children. Sometime I think, is there not enough people dying?

Would changes be made quicker if more people died?

He said that if steps had been taken to change the policies earlier then his three children would still be alive.

"If I knew what other people knew back in 2019 then Conor, Darragh and Carla would be alive today. Family inclusion, especially in the cases of children and protecting the children, has to change."

Mr McGinley said that he believes that confidentiality should have been breached in the case of his family.

Following his children's deaths, Mr McGinley set up three legacy projects - Conor's Clips, As Darragh Did and Snowman for Carla.

Andrew McGinley has set up a number of projects in memory of his beloved children. Pictures: Andrew McGinley/Conor's Clips

Conor's Clips was created to keep a promise he had made to Conor that he would help him to set up a YouTube channel where he could share funny sketches.

The As Darragh Did charity was set up to encourage people to get more involved in their communities as Darragh had done throughout his short life.

Snowman for Carla is a colouring competition in honour of the little girl who loved colouring, "especially snowmen".

This morning, he tweeted from the Conor's Clips account marking the third anniversary.

It’s been 3 years since Conor, Darragh and Carla died.

3 years and no changes have been made to Mental Health Law, policies or procedures from the lessons that should have been learned from their deaths. #Conor #Darragh #Carla 🥰🥰🥰@HSELive @merrionstreet @MHCIreland pic.twitter.com/rUjL6fRF8D — Conors Clips (@conorsclips) January 24, 2023

"It's been three years since Conor, Darragh and Carla died. Three years and no changes have been made to mental health law, policies or procedures from the lessons that should have been learned from their deaths," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and the kids on a day out.

In another tweet, he said: "As much as I am filled with love every day for Conor, Darragh and Carla, today I've woken up angry that no changes have been made to prevent similar tragedies."

Mr McGinley tagged the HSE, Merrion Street, Mental Health Commission Ireland and St Patrick's Mental Health Services Twitter accounts separately urging each to "do something".

"One child should have been one too many. Change could be made today," he concluded.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.