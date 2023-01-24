Man to appear in court today over fatal assault in Cork hospital

The 32-year-old man was charged last night and remained in Garda custody. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Ann Murphy, Rebecca Laffan & Olivia Kelleher

A man aged in his 30s will appear before Cork District Court this morning in connection with the fatal assault of a patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

The man, 32, remained in Garda custody last night.

Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower from Berrings, Co Cork, died after an incident at the hospital on Sunday morning.

He was a patient in the hospital at the time.

A statement issued by the Garda Press Office last night said: "The man arrested by gardaí in connection with this investigation has now been charged."

A spokesperson added that he is due to appear in court this morning.

Following the incident, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for a full security audit of all hospitals.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: "The INMO is once again repeating our call for a full review and audit of security systems and protocols in Irish hospitals. 

We haven’t had a security audit of our hospitals since 2016, it is time now for the HSE to complete a full audit of what measures are in place in each hospital." 

In a statement, hospital management said that counselling services are being provided to patients and staff affected by the incident.

INMO calls for security review of all hospitals after killing of elderly man in Cork

