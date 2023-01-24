Man to appear in court today over fatal assault in Cork hospital

A man aged in his 30s will appear before Cork District Court this morning in connection with the fatal assault of a patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

The man, 32, remained in Garda custody last night.

Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower from Berrings, Co Cork, died after an incident at the hospital on Sunday morning.

He was a patient in the hospital at the time.

A statement issued by the Garda Press Office last night said: "The man arrested by gardaí in connection with this investigation has now been charged."

A spokesperson added that he is due to appear in court this morning.

Following the incident, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for a full security audit of all hospitals.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: "The INMO is once again repeating our call for a full review and audit of security systems and protocols in Irish hospitals.

We haven’t had a security audit of our hospitals since 2016, it is time now for the HSE to complete a full audit of what measures are in place in each hospital."

In a statement, hospital management said that counselling services are being provided to patients and staff affected by the incident.