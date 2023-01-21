'Great and enthusiastic campaigner' Fr Micheál Mac Gréil dies, aged 91

'Great and enthusiastic campaigner' Fr Micheál Mac Gréil dies, aged 91

Fr Micheál, or An tAthair Micheál as he was better known, was the patron of the West on Track campaign. Photo: West On Track, Twitter

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 17:15
Rebecca Laffan

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Fr Micheál Mac Gréil, who has died, aged 91. 

The Laois native who lived in Westport was an avid campaigner for several causes, including Travellers' rights, the Irish language, prison reform, the decriminalisation of homosexuality, and the development of the western region.

President Higgins described Fr Mac Gréil as "a man who truly gave authenticity to the importance of linking life and values".

“It is with great sadness that his colleagues in Social Studies of which he was one of the founders in Ireland, those campaigning for equality and for respect for our Famine heritage, and people across Mayo and beyond, will have heard of the death of Fr Micheál Mac Gréil, SJ," President Higgins said.

Micheál Mac Gréil as university teacher, campaigner and priest made a deep impact on so many lives.

"Throughout all of his work, Micheál Mac Gréil brought a sense of the urgency of recognising justice issues of compassion. His was an early and constant call for the importance of overcoming social prejudice.

"This was reflected in the broad range of causes he supported, such as fighting for the rights of Travellers, for the Irish language, for prison reform, for the decriminalisation of homosexuality, and in support of the Irish language and the development of the western region," he continued.

Across his many publications, Micheál emphasised the need for economic arrangements to serve as a means of strengthening community, family, volunteerism and cultural values, rather than at their expense.

"He was a man who truly gave authenticity to the importance of linking life and values, something which he taught to so many. He will be greatly missed by all of us who knew him.

"May I express my deepest sympathies to his fellow Jesuits, to his family and to all his many friends. The Irish language has lost a great and enthusiastic campaigner. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.”

Read More

Garda unit to tackle alcohol abuse ‘must be set up’

More in this section

FreeNow pulls sponsorship of Tommy Tiernan show after 'unacceptable' joke FreeNow pulls sponsorship of Tommy Tiernan show after 'unacceptable' joke
Woman, 30s, dies after car enters river in Castlebar Woman, 30s, dies after car enters river in Castlebar
Public asked to help Gardaí find missing Dublin man, 72 Public asked to help Gardaí find missing Dublin man, 72
'Great and enthusiastic campaigner' Fr Micheál Mac Gréil dies, aged 91

Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s