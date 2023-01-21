Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery in Dublin

Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery in Dublin

At around 7.30am, a man entered a retail premises on Braemor Road, Churchtown in Dublin, armed with what was understood be a knife and threatened the staff. Picture: Google

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 15:15
David Kent

Gardaí have arrested a man following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Churchtown in Dublin this morning.

At around 7.30am, a man entered a retail premises on the Braemor Road, armed with what was understood be a knife and threatened the staff. 

He then left the premises with a quantity of alcohol.

Shortly afterwards a man in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident. 

A Garda spokesperson said: "He (the man) is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Rathfarnham Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Read More

Two arrested following theft of jewellery worth up to €80k in Sligo

More in this section

Woman, 30s, dies after car enters river in Castlebar Woman, 30s, dies after car enters river in Castlebar
Public asked to help Gardaí find missing Dublin man, 72 Public asked to help Gardaí find missing Dublin man, 72
Irish father-of-three who drowned in Australia named locally Irish father-of-three who drowned in Australia named locally
Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery in Dublin

FreeNow pulls sponsorship of Tommy Tiernan show after 'unacceptable' joke

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s