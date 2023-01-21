Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Churchtown in Dublin this morning.
At around 7.30am, a man entered a retail premises on the Braemor Road, armed with what was understood be a knife and threatened the staff.
He then left the premises with a quantity of alcohol.
Shortly afterwards a man in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident.
A Garda spokesperson said: "He (the man) is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Rathfarnham Garda station.
"Investigations are ongoing."