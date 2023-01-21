Woman, 30s, dies after car enters river in Castlebar

A woman has died after her car entered the river in Mayo last night.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car in the river near Hoban’s car park in Castlebar at approximately 11.45pm.
The driver of the sole car involved, a female in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.
The scene is currently preserved pending examination by garda forensic collision investigators.
Investigating gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident.
Any road users who were in the area at between 10pm and midnight and who may have camera footage have been asked to make it available.
Anyone with any information should contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.