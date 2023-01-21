Public asked to help Gardaí find missing Dublin man, 72

Gardaí have appealed to the public to help them find a man missing in Dublin.
72-year-old Kosta Simkunas was last seen in the Dublin 8 area on Thursday, 19th January 2023.
Kosta is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height, of medium build with short grey hair.
When last seen, he was wearing a khaki jumper, black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with any information on Kosta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilmainham garda station on 01 666 9700, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.