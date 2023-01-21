Public asked to help Gardaí find missing Dublin man, 72

Public asked to help Gardaí find missing Dublin man, 72

Kosta Simkunas. Picture: Garda Info

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 08:40
David Kent

Gardaí have appealed to the public to help them find a man missing in Dublin.

72-year-old Kosta Simkunas was last seen in the Dublin 8 area on Thursday, 19th January 2023.

Kosta is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height, of medium build with short grey hair. 

When last seen, he was wearing a khaki jumper, black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information on Kosta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilmainham garda station on 01 666 9700, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

Enoch Burke sacked from his teaching post

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Refugee accommodation centre to be evacuated over fire certification issues
Enoch Burke at Disiplinary Hearing Mullingar Enoch Burke sacked from his teaching post
Microbial invasion EU agencies ‘closely monitoring’ antibiotic shortages as they admit supply problems
Missing peopleGardai
<p>Paul Doran and his wife Simonne. Picture: Facebook</p>

Irish father-of-three who drowned in Australia named locally

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s