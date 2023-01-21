Irish father-of-three who drowned in Australia named locally

The Irishman who drowned trying to rescue his daughter in Australia has been named as Paul Doran from Co Kildare.

Mr Doran and his wife Simonne had moved to the country within the last 18 months.

They had been swimming with their three children on Wednesday evening at Seven Mile Beach in Lennox Head, New South Wales, when their 11-year-old daughter was swept out to sea on a paddle boat.

Paul and Simonne both swam out to save her, with Paul becoming stuck in the water while Simonne managed to bring her daughter to safety.

Two police officers, who were first on the scene, entered the surf in an attempt to find the him but were unsuccessful.

He was retrieved from the surf at about 7pm by surf lifesavers.

Ambulance paramedics initiated CPR but were unable to revive the Mr Doran and he died at the scene.

Mayor of Nass Cllr Evie Sammon led the tributes to Mr Doran, noting that he was "loved and very well respected."

In a statement, she said: “I’d like to send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family from the communities of Ballymore Eustace and Naas. Paul was loved and very well respected locally and the community is very saddened by his tragic death.

“Our thoughts are with Paul’s parents Paddy and Helen, his wife Simonne, his children and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,”

A local community group, Ballymore Eustace News, also saw tributes paid to the father-of-three.

Rose Barrett O'Donoghue, a local, wrote: "All day, national media recounted the tragedy of a father in Australia who drowned while out with family. Each time I heard the bulletin, I thought 'God love the family'...

"Only last night did I realise that it was Paul from Tipperkevin, a son of Helen and Paddy Doran.

There are no words to lessen the pain, nothing that can be said to reduce the heartbreak the Doran family is feeling today.

"A young couple having an adventure in Australia, and to end in tragedy... We extend our deepest sympathy to Simone and children, Paddy, Helen and all the Doran family.

"A heartfelt hug to each and every one of those grieving today, such a dreadful sudden - and painful - parting."

