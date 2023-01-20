Refugee accommodation centre to be evacuated over fire certification issues

A temporary accommodation centre for almost 150 refugees in Dublin is to be evacuated amid fire safety certification issues.

Dolcain House in Clondalkin in west Dublin currently houses 148 International Protection applicants.

It was initially approved for use after an independent inspection deemed the property safe.

However, Dublin Fire Brigade has now raised concerns about its continued use for residential accommodation.

The problem has emerged in the same week as Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman warned that the state may soon not be able to house new asylum seekers arriving in Ireland due to an acute shortage of accommodation options.

On Friday evening, a spokesman for Mr O’Gorman said the Clondalkin property would be evacuated as soon as practicable.

“Dolcain House was offered to the Department to use as emergency accommodation for International Protection applicants,” he said.

An independent inspection deemed the property safe to utilise. There are currently 148 International Protection applicants at Dolcain House.

“After significant engagement with Dublin Fire Brigade, that office has stated that they are not satisfied with the specific fire certification arrangements that exist currently in the building to allow a continued use for residential accommodation.

“As a result of this, the Department has committed to vacating the property as soon as is practicable given the current crisis situation faced by the State.

“The Department is working intensively to source further accommodation for those currently accommodated at Dolcain House and is in consultation with the building owners to carry out the required remedial works to address the fire certification issues that have been raised.”