Flu season has peaked but we still need to curb respiratory illness, says CMO

CMO Breda Smyth said: “We appear to have passed the peak of the flu season which has been severe this year. However, we cannot become complacent as respiratory viruses continue to circulate.”
Professor Smyth urged people to continue to “small but effective protective measures” against viruses.
Prof Smyth also highlighted a significant drop in people seriously ill with Covid-19.