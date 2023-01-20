Flu season has peaked but we still need to curb respiratory illness, says CMO

The number of patients on trolleys remains high today at 482, including 21 children despite the Chief Medical Officer saying we now appear to have passed the peak of the severe flu season.

Patients at University Hospital Limerick faced significant delays with 65 people unable to get a hospital bed, the highest number on trolleys nationally according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation count.

Cork University Hospital had 48 patients on trolleys or chairs, while there were eight at University Hospital Kerry but none again at University Hospital Waterford.

CMO Breda Smyth said: “We appear to have passed the peak of the flu season which has been severe this year. However, we cannot become complacent as respiratory viruses continue to circulate.”

Professor Smyth urged people to continue to “small but effective protective measures” against viruses.

In a video posted online today, Friday, she said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your efforts in reducing the spread of these respiratory viruses.”

Prof Smyth also highlighted a significant drop in people seriously ill with Covid-19.

This continued today, with 22 Covid patients in intensive care units (ICU) compared to 90 on this day last year.

Despite this improving picture generally, deaths from Covid-19 continue. The most recent report shows that in the month up to January 7 some 65 people died.

This brings to 8,309 the number of people who have died in Ireland linked to this virus since early 2020.

An unknown number have suffered with, or continue to suffer with, long Covid.

In Scotland, 5% of people who took part in research carried out by the University of Glasgow had not recovered from having Covid-19 at their most recent follow-up, which was between six and 18 months after infection.

Hospitals and other services including GPs also remain busy here. The latest HSE data for ICU beds shows only 10 adults beds available on Thursday out of 291, and two for children.