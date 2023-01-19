HSE: Flu season has peaked but 'ongoing pressure' on healthcare system expected for some weeks

The flu season has peaked and new cases of Covid-19 and RSV are in decline, the HSE’s chief clinical officer sad but “ongoing pressure” is expected for some weeks.

Following high levels of illness at the start of the year, new data for the second week of January shows a 47% drop in Covid-cases, 48% drop in flu cases and a 38% drop in new cases of RSV.

Levels of serious illness are also falling with fewer people in hospitals with these viruses. This includes 47% fewer Covid-patients, a 49% drop in flu patients and 26% drop among RSV patients according to the latest Winter Infections Epidemiology Report.

Dr Colm Henry said: “The latest data would suggest that the flu season has peaked, and that the pressure from Covid-19 and RSV continues to decline. However, even if this pattern continues, we expect ongoing pressure on the healthcare system from these viruses.”

He added: “I would like to acknowledge the work of the healthcare teams across the country in both hospitals and the community during these past number of weeks.”

Interim CEO Stephen Mulvany praised the “significant efforts” of HSE staff and other healthcare staff including GPs in tackling the crisis this month.

This has led to “a significant improvement in the Emergency Department situation, with a decrease in the numbers of patients on a trolley awaiting a hospital bed”, he said.

“If, as we hope, the flu season has peaked, it will still take some weeks before the pressure on hospitals eases,” he warned however.

“We continue to work to drive these numbers down further, in a safe way.”

The report also shows sadly that deaths linked to Covid-19 continue. In the first two weeks of January 42 people died for this reason, following 20 during the last week of December.

The mortality rate for flu patients was noticeably lower, with none so far this year and four in the last week of December.

Data gathered on RSV, which mainly affects young children aged under four, shows at the end of December 119 patients were in hospitals with this virus.

This dropped slightly to 115 at the start of January and then to 85 during the second week of this month.

The HSE continues to urge people to consider vaccination against the flu and Covid-19, with nasal flu vaccines available for children up to Sunday at walk-in clinics and up to Monday from GPs and pharmacies.