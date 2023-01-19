Man, 20s, dies in three-vehicle crash in Meath

Man, 20s, dies in three-vehicle crash in Meath

The accident occurred at Bective, Trim at approximately 10:20am and involved a truck and two cars.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 16:41
Mairead Sheehy

A man in his 20s has died in a three- vehicle collision in Trim, Co Meath on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Bective, Trim at approximately 10.20am and involved a truck and two cars.

The driver of one of the cars has been pronounced dead. He has been removed to the Navan mortuary where a post-mortem exam will be conducted.

The road is currently closed while a technical examination is being carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with camera/dash-cam footage who were travelling on the R161 Navan to Trim Road between 10am and 10.20am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

CC Asylum seekers arriving into Ireland face being homeless due to a lack of accommodation
Taskforce to discuss hospital overcrowding next week for first time since September Taskforce to discuss hospital overcrowding next week for first time since September
CC LEINSTER HOUSE €2.1m in pandemic bonuses paid to Dept of Defence and Dublin Fire Brigade
Doctor holding serological COVID-19 test

Highest Covid rates in Sligo and Waterford at start of year

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s