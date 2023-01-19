Man, 20s, dies in three-vehicle crash in Meath

A man in his 20s has died in a three- vehicle collision in Trim, Co Meath on Thursday.
The accident occurred at Bective, Trim at approximately 10.20am and involved a truck and two cars.
The driver of one of the cars has been pronounced dead. He has been removed to the Navan mortuary where a post-mortem exam will be conducted.
The road is currently closed while a technical examination is being carried out.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with camera/dash-cam footage who were travelling on the R161 Navan to Trim Road between 10am and 10.20am.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.