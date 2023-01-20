One in three ditch meat due to climate change

About one in three people in Ireland (35%) said they have often or occasionally chosen not to eat meat for environmental reasons over the past year, a new survey has found.

The countrywide survey of 4,000 people which was carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also found that over the next year, about six in 10 people (61%) will more frequently buy from a company that has taken steps to reduce climate change.

Similarly, 56% said they plan on “punishing” companies that are opposing steps to reduce climate change by not buying from them.

The study found a large majority (85%) are concerned about the issue, with little variation among counties or rural and urban areas.

Director of the Office of Evidence & Assessment Dr Eimear Cotter said the EPA’s interactive maps, which were released in conjunction with the survey findings, show “high levels” of awareness and worry about climate change in all counties.

“At a national level, the maps show a consistent picture across the country of high levels of understanding about climate change and support for climate action, with little variation depending on where people live,” she said.

A majority of 79% said climate change should be either a high or very high priority for the Government, with 62% saying climate action will improve economic growth.

Almost all respondents (93%) agree climate change is caused by human activity in some way, with 60% saying it is mostly caused by humans, while 33% said it was equally caused by human activity and natural changes.

Some 95% also believe future generations, developing countries (94%) and plant and animal species (94%) will be harmed by climate change while just under half (47%) believe people in Ireland are being harmed right now.

Most respondents (88%) believe climate change is affecting the weather in Ireland, while 75% believe extreme weather poses a high or moderate risk within the next decade.

In terms of concerns, water pollution was at the top at 81%, while 70% were worried about air pollution.

Sixty four per cent were concerned about severe storms, while over half were worried about flooding (56%) and 45% were concerned about extreme heat.

Although the findings are consistent across all counties, minor variations were found in relation to concerns, with slightly more people worried about water shortages in Dublin and the Mid-East region.

Similarly, more people are worried about severe storms in the West, Mid-West, and South-West regions than in other parts of the country.