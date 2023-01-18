Death announced of former chief justice John Murray, 79

Then Supreme Court judge John Murray, centre, pictured after his last sitting in 2015 with then chief justice Susan Denham, and Mr Murray's wife, Gabrielle. Picture: Courtpix

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 23:24
Mairead Sheehy

The death has been announced of former chief justice John Murray.

Mr Justice Murray died aged 79, following a lengthy career within the judicial system, until his retirement as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2015.

Mr Murray was born in Limerick in 1943, where he attended Crescent College before moving on to secondary school in Rockwell College, Co Tipperary.

Mr Murray later attended University College Dublin followed by King’s Inns.

Justice Minister Simon Harris paid his respect, saying: “I have learned with great regret of the death of former Chief Justice John Murray and wish to express my deepest condolences to his wife Gabrielle, daughter Caitriona, son Brian, his grandchildren and wider family.

Then chief justice John Murray ahead of handing over the Courts Service annual report to then justice minister Michael McDowell in July, 2006. File picture: Niall Carson/PA

Mr Harris recalled Judge Murray as a ‘most distinguished jurist’, honouring his ‘remarkable twenty-four years as a Judge’.

“He was rightly proud of the institutions of our State, and took pride in his own service in one of its great institutions, the Supreme Court," Mr Harris added.

“He will be very much missed by his many friends and of course by his family.” 

