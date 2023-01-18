Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 68, missing from home in Mayo

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 68, missing from home in Mayo

Have you seen Seamus?

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 18:29
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance in finding a 68-year-old man who went missing from his home in Mayo on Monday.

Seamus Cawley was last seen at around 10am when he left his home in Crossmolina.

He was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf with partial registration of 08-MO.

Mr Cawley is described as approximately 5’9” in height, of stocky build, with grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, checked shirt and navy trousers.

Gardaí and Seamus’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Long-awaited Stardust inquest to begin in April Long-awaited Stardust inquest to begin in April
Complex issues muddy timeline for enacting Safe Access Zones legislation Complex issues muddy timeline for enacting Safe Access Zones legislation
Estate Agents Signage Property price inflation easing but median price of home still six times average income 
Missing people
Daithi's Law

Delay in introducing Daithi’s Law on organ donation branded ‘unacceptable’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s