Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 68, missing from home in Mayo

Gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance in finding a 68-year-old man who went missing from his home in Mayo on Monday.
Seamus Cawley was last seen at around 10am when he left his home in Crossmolina.
He was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf with partial registration of 08-MO.
Mr Cawley is described as approximately 5’9” in height, of stocky build, with grey hair.
When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, checked shirt and navy trousers.
Gardaí and Seamus’ family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.