Fear of protests preventing doctors providing abortions

Fear of protests is having an “profound chilling effect” on doctors who might provide abortions and faster action on Safe Access Zones is needed, according to Together for Safety.

This follows an Oireachtas Health Committee session on Wednesday hearing that a timeline for enacting legislation is not clear.

Department of Health officials said some complex issues continue under advice. They now expect the bill could be published “in the weeks ahead” but enactment will take longer, telling committee members it is “ a priority” for Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Speaking after she attended the hearing, Karen Sugrue from Limerick-based advocacy group Together for Safety also highlighted the “positive impact” of cross-party support on getting this far.

Under the legislation, a 100m zone will operate around healthcare centres which could potentially offer abortions. This is now confirmed as starting from every entrance to a building.

The committee heard only a minority of GPs have signed up and not all maternity hospitals.

Ms Sugrue said: “There was a big concern rightly in the committee about the safety of practitioners, providers and staff in the hospitals, concerns they might be followed or their homes might be picketed in the same way that is happening with politicians.”

This is understandable, she said. “There is an enormous, profound chilling effect on providers,” she said. “Even knowing that these protests are taking place has a chilling effect on providers.”

Department of Health assistant secretary, Muiris O’Connor, said: “it is also intended to include private property in certain instances, and this is the subject of ongoing engagement with Counsel.”

Senator Martin Conway asked whether the legislation could be enacted by Christmas. “It is really hard to say”,” Mr O’Connor responded, but added they hope to publish the bill “in the weeks ahead”

The Department’s Caitriona Mason said a central unresolved issue is on what basis gardaí can issue warnings. The legislation proposes relying on existing legislation on harassment, however Senator Alice-Mary Higgins disputed the "requirement for persistent harassment".

"You have to have the same person consistently harassing the same person,” she said. She added: “You could have these relay situations again where multiple different people who work in a hospital may get harassed on their way in and that doesn’t really come under it. You could have a relay of different protesters in an organised way each taking turns to harass people.”

Ms Sugrue confirmed this is happening at protests around the country already.