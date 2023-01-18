Gardaí renew appeal for information on Tallaght collision which killed man, 23

Gardaí in Tallaght are renewing their appeal for information surrounding a fatal traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian that occurred in Tallaght, Dublin 24 last week.
At approximately 7.15pm on January 11, a 23-year-old male pedestrian was struck by an SUV on the N81 in Tallaght.
He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 40s, did not require hospital treatment.
A forensic examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
"Any road users who were travelling on, or in the vicinity of, the N81 in Tallaght on Wednesday evening between 6.45pm and 7.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí," said a garda spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.