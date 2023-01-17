'It doesn't feel real': Cavan EuroMillions Plus winner to look after family with jackpot

The winner of Friday's EuroMillions Plus jackpot has said that it still "doesn't feel real" as they claimed their top prize from Lotto HQ.

The €500,000 jackpot was scooped by a Cavan player on Friday 13, with the winning ticket being purchased on the day of the draw at McMullan's Daybreak in Cootehill.

After claiming their €500,000 EuroMillions prize in the National Lottery winners’ room, the overjoyed Cavan player discussed how they coped when they realised they had won the life-changing prize last Friday night.

They said: "It still doesn’t feel real! Nothing will ever prepare you for that moment when you check a lottery ticket and you realise you have won such a life-changing prize. To be honest, I have been a bag of nerves ever since I checked the ticket.

"My first instinct was to get down to the Lotto offices in Dublin straight away and hand over this little piece of paper which is worth a half million euro. It’s such a strange but wonderful feeling at the same time."

The winner said they would not be making any immediate decisions as to what they were going to do with their life-changing prize.

They said they would clear their mortgage and pay a couple of bills, before turning to help their family.

Everybody will be looked after and we’ll help the children with house deposits and whatnot.

"The weather is pretty cold at the moment so it might be the perfect time for a sun holiday. We’ll book somewhere nice in the coming weeks and we’ll have a proper think about what we want to do when all the fuss and excitement has dies down," added the lucky Cavan winner.

Also claiming a six-figure prize today was a Dublin player who claimed a €100,000 prize which he won in the Millionaire Raffle draw on New Year’s Eve.

The Dubliner purchased his winning raffle ticket at Dunnes Stores in The Square shopping centre in Tallaght, Dublin 24. And the winning didn’t stop there after another online player, also from Dublin picked up a cheque for €50,000 which they won on the ‘Cash Showdown’ Instant Win Game on the National Lottery App.