Watch: Galway family reunited with dog who went missing two years ago

There were emotional scenes this weekend as a Galway family were reunited with their beloved dog after she had been missing for two years.

Baya, a French Bulldog belonging to the Nawrocki family in Athenry, went missing from their home two years ago.

Late last week, thanks to her microchip, the DSPCA were able to reunite Baya with her family after she was found wandering roads in Dublin.

Speaking to RTÉ, Adam Nawrocki said while being reunited with their pet brought back “traumatic moments from the last two years”, the family are overjoyed.

“It was very very emotional, especially because when Baya was taken from us she was very healthy and active,” he said.

“When we got her back, she looked like an old granny...we can only imagine what kind of conditions she was held in.”

When Mr Nawrocki discovered Baya had been taken, as seen on CCTV footage, he said he was “petrified”.

He searched for three days for the beloved pet, racking up over 600km and handing out over a thousand posters.

“It wasn’t just a dog who was missing, it was a member of the family,” he said.

Cut to two years later, upon receiving a call from the DSCPA that Baya had been found, he said: “I couldn’t believe it, my eyes right away filled up with tears”.

Video footage shared by the DSPCA of the family being reunited with Baya has gone viral this week.

DSPCA’s Gillian Bird told Morning Ireland that the organisation is “absolutely delighted” to have been part of the story.

“It just shows the importance of microchipping your dog,” she said.

She appealed for anyone who finds or receives a dog to check the animal’s microchip to ensure they aren’t a missing pet.