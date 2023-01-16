Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Meath teenagers

Michelle Aifauw (left) and Alisha Macken (right)

Gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance in finding two teenagers who are missing from Meath.

13-year-old Michelle Aifuaw and 14-year-old Alisha Macken are both currently missing from the Ashbourne area and gardaí believe them to be in each other's company. 

Both Michelle and Alisha were last seen last Saturday, January 14.

Michelle is described as being 5’7 in height, with a medium build and with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket with a fluffy hood, grey army trousers with a red top.

Michelle Aifauw
Michelle Aifauw

Alisha is described as being 5’5, with blonde hair and stocky build and blue eyes. When last seen, Alisha was wearing a black top, blue tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Alisha Macken
Alisha Macken

Anyone with any information on Michelle or Alisha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

