Public appeal launched to locate missing Meath teen

Shane is described as being approximately 5' 8" in height, of slim build with blonde hair. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit with black runners.

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 13:16
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage boy in Meath.

Shane Whelan, 15, is missing from Ashbourne, Co Meath, since Saturday, January 14 2023.

"Shane is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with blonde hair. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit with black runners."

Anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Missing peoplePlace: MeathOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
