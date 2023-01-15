Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Mayo man

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Mayo man

Have you seen Martin Philips? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 21:24

Gardaí are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing from his home in Mayo on Sunday.

Martin Phillips, is 5'7" with a slim build. He has short grey hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí believe he was wearing a green rain jacket, beige trousers and walking boots at the time he went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí and Mr Phillips' family are concerned for his welfare, a Garda Síochána spokesman said.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Police Stock Man arrested after suspected kidnapping in west Belfast
Epidermolysis bullosa treatment Gel therapy to treat ‘butterfly skin’ condition welcomed by charity
Nepal Plane Crash Irish citizen among passengers involved in Nepal plane crash
Missing people
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Mayo man

Ice warning issued for entire country as sub-zero temperatures on the way

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s