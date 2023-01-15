Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Mayo man

Gardaí are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing from his home in Mayo on Sunday.
Martin Phillips, is 5'7" with a slim build. He has short grey hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí believe he was wearing a green rain jacket, beige trousers and walking boots at the time he went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gardaí and Mr Phillips' family are concerned for his welfare, a Garda Síochána spokesman said.
Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.