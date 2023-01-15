Government seeks to cut time it takes to decide applications from people looking for asylum

The Government is seeking to reduce waiting times for migrants from certain countries from between 17-24 months to three, which would see those rejected leave the country quicker.

Under plans being rolled out by the Department of Justice, while Ireland will continue to accept those people seeking refuge in line with its moral and legal obligations, there is a need for a speedier process for people arriving from 'countries of origin'.

The Department of Justice is stepping up checks on people claiming to be coming from war-torn countries in light of the recent surge in arrivals, amid concerns that some are seeking to come here under false pretences.

“There will be faster processes for those coming from countries of origin, their applications will be dealt with quickly,” a senior Government source told the Irish Examiner.

This is still in its early stages, but [we are] set to see waiting times for a decision fall from between 17-24 months to about three months for a first decision, which would be open to appeal if people are rejected."

The reduction in waiting times is part of what Justice Minister Simon Harris is calling a “balanced approach” to ensure those seeking sanctuary in Ireland get a quick answer and those who are refused can leave quicker too.

While sources have said the number of deportation orders is likely to increase, many people who are refused entry permanently tend to leave of their own accord and it is only a small number who have to be forcibly deported.

In total, about 500 deportation orders have been issued since September.

Sources speaking to the Irish Examiner were keen to stress that the speedier decision times will be of benefit both for the system here and for those caught up in it, many of whom are left in limbo for several years at present awaiting a decision. A source familiar with the process said:

“We have a moral obligation to those who need our help under international law.

We also need to have a speedier application system where [now] people are often left in limbo with their application.

"For those who are not accepted, it means they can leave quicker."

Under the plan, there will also be enhanced engagement with airlines, particularly those in Europe, to combat the rise in people arriving in Ireland with no documentation.

The Government is re-emphasising to airlines what documentation to seek at the point of departure, and to flag “tell-tale” signs of any suspicious behaviour.

Latest figures show that a total 177 people who were made the subject of deportation orders have left the State up until October 2022, most on a voluntary basis. Of the 177:

16 were enforced deportations;

87 were self-deportations;

30 were removed under the European Communities (Free Movement of Persons) Regulations 2015 (applicable only to EU citizens and those with EU rights of residency);

two persons were transferred under the Dublin III regulation (requiring that asylum applications be made in the first EU country of arrival);

42 people, most of whom would be deemed “vulnerable” individuals, who were subject of voluntary returns.

The cost of flights associated with enforced deportations and EU removals from January 2022 to date was €147,148, excluding voluntary returns.