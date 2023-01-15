Ice warning issued for entire country as sub-zero temperatures on the way

A nationwide ice warning has been issued for tonight by Met Éireann.

It will be in place from 6pm this evening until midday on Monday with hazardous travelling conditions expected.

Icy stretches are likely for the duration of the status yellow warning and people are advised to take extra care on untreated roads and footpaths.

The national forecaster has also warned of the possibility of freezing fog in some patches.

The latest warning is in addition to the winter weather advisory that is already in place for the whole country.

The advisory will remain in effect until midday on Thursday as an Arctic airflow will bring with it sharp to severe frosts as well as icy stretches from this evening.

Between now and Thursday showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected as well as the potential for freezing fog.

Met Éireann are keeping a close eye on conditions and will continue to issue updates over the course of the next few days.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to between -3 and +1 degrees with scattered wintry showers that will generally clear later in the night.

Monday will bring a few showers of sleet with isolated snow flurries also possible. Patches of frost and ice will linger through the morning.

The rest of the week will see more of the same before it turns milder again during Thursday.

Overnight temperatures could plummet to -5 or -6 degrees some nights.