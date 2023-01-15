Man arrested after suspected kidnapping in west Belfast

Police are investigating (PA)

Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 12:56
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has been arrested after a suspected kidnapping in which a person was driven around west Belfast in a van before being assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening during what police called “a terrifying ordeal” on Saturday night.

The arrested man remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported just after 12pm that a man was forced into the back of a blue Citroen Berlingo van by two men in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area before it was driven away from the Michael Ferguson roundabout.

This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim

“At this stage we believe the victim, aged in his 30s, was driven around in the van for two to three hours, and at one point he was taken to a nearby property where he was assaulted, sustaining a number of injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

“A short time later, police arrested a man aged in his 30s on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and as our inquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Upper Dunmurry Lane, Colin, Poleglass or Twinbrook area of Dunmurry yesterday between 12pm and 4pm and saw anything which could assist us.”

People with information, including any video footage, are asked to give it to police through calling 101 and quoting reference 709 of 14/1/23, using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form online, or contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Northern Ireland
