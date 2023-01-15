Irish person understood to be among passengers involved in Nepal plane crash

An Irish person is understood to be among passengers involved in a plane crash in which at least 32 people have died.

It is not known if the Irish national, who is one of the foreign nationals listed as being on board, is among those who died aboard the Yeti Airlines flight.

It is understood to have had 68 on board and four crew members aboard the 72-seater plane when it crashed at Nepal’s Pokhara Airport.

Rescuers are scouring the crash site near Pokhara International Airport and are expected to find more bodies, according to Tek Bahadur KC, a senior administrative officer in Kaski district.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the plane was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara and he urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Pokhara International Airport spokesperson Anup Joshi, said the bodies of 30 people had been recovered so far.

Of these 11 are women, 18 are men and one is a child.

Associated Press has reported the death toll so far as 32.

Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula also said there were 15 foreign nationals onboard.

Of these five are from India, four are from Russia, two from South Korea, one each from Argentina, Australia, France and one from Ireland.

It is not known yet if any of these are among the list of those who have died.

The plane left Kathmandu about 10.30am local time Sunday and was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members to the airport at Pokhara, which only opened on January 1.

Unfortunately, it crashed as it approached landing, Pokhara, located 125 miles (200km) west of Kathmandu, is the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit, a popular hiking trail in the Himalayas.

Images and videos shared on Twitter showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.

Nepalese soldiers were also involved in the rescue efforts at the crash site.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Nepal has had a patchy air safety record.

Last year, 22 people died when a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal.

In 2018, a US-Bangla passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 of the 71 people on board.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.