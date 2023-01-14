Snow expected and temperatures to plummet as blast of arctic air hits Ireland

Ireland will be hit with a blast of arctic air next week as Met Éireann warns snow could be on the way.
According to the national forecaster, temperatures will plummet to sub-zero levels on Sunday night. These lows are expected to last until mid-week.
Snow is even expected on higher grounds in parts of Ulster.
Tomorrow night, Met Éireann is predicting that a "widespread frost will form with ice on untreated surfaces."
"Pockets of freezing fog" will also sweep in as temperatures drop to -3 degrees.
On Monday, frost or ice will linger during the day and wintry showers can also be expected.
Monday night will see temperatures fall to -3 or -4 degrees with a widespread sharp frost again and according to the forecaster we will be met with more freezing fog.
The cold snap looks set to last until Thursday.