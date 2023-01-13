CMO: We don't need law to make us wash our hands, so why do we need one for masks?

Almost one million people have had a winter booster against Covid-19, the chief medical officer has said, as she urged people to wear masks in high-risk situations.

This comes as the HSE warns Covid-19, flu and RSV will put increasing pressure on the health system for up to 10 more weeks.

“We have high levels of Covid circulating because of the Christmas mixing, but thankfully we were able to have a normal Christmas,” CMO Professor Breda Smyth said.

“Currently we have a seven-day average of approximately 97 admissions per day for Covid. We have over 600 cases in hospitals diagnosed with Covid but not all of them are there because they were admitted for it.”

She added: “We also learned that our vaccines are actually working and that is why we had a normal Christmas.”

She acknowledged it is no longer straightforward to track booster eligibility.

“I think it is much better for us to consider it as a winter booster, rather than booster 1, booster 2 and booster 3 because if someone has an infection they have to wait a certain time,” she said.

We do know that nearly 1m people have had their winter booster.

She added: “I would urge people to come forward and get their winter booster if they have not done so already. The recommendations are there for a reason.”

Prof Smyth's role involves advising on health policy including around mandatory mask-wearing, which was called for by Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and National Bus & Rail Union.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, she said: “Wearing masks is one protective behaviour.

“Washing hands is one protective behaviour but we don’t need a law to make us wash our hands.

"We shouldn’t need a law to make us wear our masks if we feel we are in a setting that’s putting us at risk.”

Being aware of vulnerable people

Prof Smyth added: “I continually highly recommend people to wear masks, where they are at high risk of transmission like in public transport or indoor, crowded settings and also in our healthcare settings.

“It is also important that we take a solidarity approach, if we feel that we are going to be meeting vulnerable people.“

Ireland now has some cases of the Omicron sublineage XBB.1.5, nicknamed Kraken.

“The adapted vaccines work very well with Omicron,” she said. “There have been projections with regard to its dominance in the US, they have been forecasted down.

"But we continue to keep a very close eye on it.”

Wearing masks is no longer mandatory on public transport but that doesn't mean people shouldn't wear them.

However, she shares the HSE’s concerns about other viruses, describing this winter as "challenging" for everyone.

“Thankfully RSV infections have significantly reduced, this has been reducing over the last number of weeks, but we are keeping a close eye on it because the children have just gone back to school,” she said.

“With regards to flu we had a pretty severe season. Last week we had nearly 700 cases hospitalised with flu, it is one of the highest rates we have had in years.”

Over 3,000 cases were notified last week, which she said was “significantly higher” than previous peaks.

It is really important that if people have symptoms that they stay at home from work or school.

She warned the case numbers overall are continuing to “increase significantly”.

“It remains to be seen how many more weeks we may have, the traditional flu season can last up to 12 weeks,” she said. "It depends on when we reach our peak and how rapidly that declines. We are not out of it yet."