'Showers of hail, sleet and snow' expected as Met Éireann issues winter weather advisory

Temperatures will drop to lows of -4C this weekend as Met Éireann issued a winter weather advisory for the entire country saying sleet and snow are expected.

The advisory, which came into effect at 2pm on Friday, will remain valid until next Thursday afternoon at 12pm.

Met Éireann has said temperatures will drop at the beginning of next week as an "Artic airflow becomes established". It will bring sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

The forecaster said: “Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog.”

Met Éireann has said that advisory updates and warnings are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain cold throughout the rest of the weekend, with "milder conditions" moving in from the west after Wednesday.

Friday night will see "outbreaks of rain, clearing eastwards overnight with isolated showers following from the west".

The lowest temperatures will fall to between 1C and 4C.

Saturday promises a mixed bag of weather, with sunny spells alongside blustery conditions, with a possibility of thunder, hail and sleet. It will be cold on Saturday night with temperatures dropping to lows of -2C.

In Donegal, a status yellow wind warning is in place from midday to 10pm on Saturday with "very strong and gusty" winds expected.

Met Éireann predicts a similar forecast for Sunday, with "spells of sunshine and showers", complete with a touch of sleet throughout the day.

Sunday night will see a further drop in temperature, with lows of -4C expected.

It will become "largely dry" with just a few showers overnight, the forecaster said.

It will turn "very cold as temperatures widely fall to -3C or -4C. Icy stretches will develop, especially on untreated roads and paths. Patches of freezing fog will also develop in mostly light westerly or variable breezes."