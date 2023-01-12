Approximately 100 people at East Wall for 'national day of protest' against immigration

By 5pm on a cold, wet and windy evening in Dublin city, around two dozen or so people had gathered near the old ESB building in East Wall. And more arrived, with roughly 50 in attendance by 5.10pm.

It being rush hour, traffic was whizzing by.

One man held aloft an Irish tricolor while some others bore placards with messages such as “concerned communities say no”, “Irish lives matter”, and “East Wall says no”. Another said “coming soon to an empty building near you”.

This was just the latest in a string of protests in this area of Dublin since November, when the former ESB building began a new life as accommodation for international protection applicants.

After meeting with locals at the time, a spokesperson for Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he had explained the “crisis context” in which buildings like this are being used to provide shelter to those seeking refuge.

Derek Blighe among the protestors in Fermoy tonight. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Nevertheless, protests at East Wall continued and have taken place in other parts of Dublin in recent weeks, along with Fermoy in Co. Cork. Thursday night saw a string of small coordinated demonstrations around the country planned, all intended to kick off at around the same time.

When around 100 people had gathered in East Wall, they slowly moved out on to the road and began walking eastbound down East Wall Road towards the docks. No garda presence was visible.

When they reached the junction with the Port Tunnel on the left and the road to the 3Arena on the right, they began blocking all lanes of traffic.

Frustrated motorists began angrily beeping their horns. One drove straight through, while others got out of their cars to protest.

The demonstration protesting against an accommodation centre for asylum seekers in East Wall. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews

“I’m on call,” one man driving a commercial vehicle said. “I have to be somewhere.”

One man near the barrier identified himself as a firefighter. Organisers let him pass through, but kept the road blocked off for the rest. Malachy Steenson, a consistent presence at many of these demonstrators, held a megaphone and coordinated actions with the other demonstrators.

Attendees at the protest expressed surprise at the lack of a garda presence — Mr Steenson referred to it as “sinister” — and were keen to stress that they had concerns which weren’t being listened to.

“I’m a mother and I’m doing this for my children,” said one woman, who said she lived in Meath. Another said that it’s not racist to question why “undocumented, unvetted” people had been permitted to reside here “without consultation”. One man said that the media isn’t reporting the truth of the situation and that “it’s the truth or nothing”.

There was a mixture of anger on show, directed both at the Government and the perceived motives and alleged past actions of those refugees now residing in East Wall.

After around 20 minutes blocking that road, the demonstrators moved down to the East Link bridge where they were addressed by Mr Steenson, who was sharply critical of the Government’s housing policies and predicted that demonstrations such as this would continue.

From there, they marched back down the way they had come to the old ESB building before dispersing at around 6.45pm.