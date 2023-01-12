Two pedestrians die following separate collisions in Dublin 

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 07:50
Mairead Sheehy

Two male pedestrians have died following separate collisions in Dublin on Wednesday. 

In Tallaght, the 23-year-man died after a collision with an SUV.

The incident occurred at around 7.15pm on Wednesday evening on the N81 in Tallaght.

The man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

His body has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place.

Following an examination of the crash site, the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward, particularly those with camera/dash-cam footage from the area at the time, are asked to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, at an incident in Dublin 1, a man in his 40s died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred on Summerhill Parade.

It occurred at approximately 7pm and the man was brought to the Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

