'Too simplistic' to lay blame on Government for hospital crisis

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said trolley numbers and waiting times were the result of an unprecedented wave of illness, and not failures of his or previous Governments. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 22:08
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

It is "too simplistic" to say that chaos in hospitals is a failure of successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments, the Taoiseach says.

Speaking after the first Cabinet meeting of 2023 in Farmleigh, Leo Varadkar said that trolley numbers and waiting times in recent weeks were the result of an unprecedented wave of illness, and not failures of his or previous Governments.

“What we are seeing is a wave of illness affecting the entire northern hemisphere,” he said. 

“That is without taking into account that people’s immunity is not as strong as it would have been because of the period of social isolation. 

We see Northern Ireland struggling, we see Britain struggling. I have never seen the NHS under so much pressure.

Mr Varadkar said that emergency departments across northern Europe, including in France and Germany, are also under pressure. French president Emmanuel Macron has talked of wanting “to end the endless crisis in health.”

“Whatever you want to blame us for, I don’t think you can blame us for all those things happening in other jurisdictions,” said Mr Varadkar. 

“So this is something that is very serious, a very big wave of infection that is affecting all of the Northern Hemisphere. And we are no different."

Situation 'not acceptable' 

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that it was "not acceptable" that people had found themselves waiting on trolleys and that while the HSE "does a very good job", lessons must be learned about the governance of the executive.

"I think we need to evaluate and look at governance issues and management issues within the overall edifice of the HSE. It is not acceptable for people to be in the situation in which they have found themselves.”

Mr Varadkar also said that the growing number of people in emergency accommodation is "worrying", but no decisions have been made on extending the evictions ban, the Taoiseach says.

"We haven't made any decision as a Government on whether or not to extend (the ban). There are a number of tools in our armoury which can prevent homelessness."

