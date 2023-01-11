Boy, 9, returns home from hospital following vicious dog attack 

Alejandro Miszan was attacked by a pitbull on November 27 while playing with friends. 

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 20:18
Rebecca Laffan

A nine-year-old boy who was viciously attacked by a pitbull in November has returned to his Enniscorthy home in Co Wexford.

Alejandro Miszan received seven weeks of treatment for facial injuries sustained during the attack, which took place on November 27 whilst playing with friends on a green area near his home. 

The attack was brought to a halt when passing neighbours intervened.

After the alarm was raised, Alejandro was brought to the local GAA grounds where the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter airlifted him to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where he underwent multiple surgeries.

Alejandro's family have thanked the public for their support since the incident, and have said he still has a long road of treatment ahead of him.

His brother Raul told RTE: "All the doctors and nurses came out and hugged him and said goodbye to him. When we came home all the neighbours were here and all my family were here to welcome him home in the best way."

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested in relation to the incident in November and December respectively. 

It was announced this week that fines, enforcement and how dog wardens are deployed will all be scrutinised as part of Government plans to prevent further dog attacks in local communities.

A meeting of ministers has decided that a working group of “all the key players” will be brought together to review what actions are needed to keep both people and animals safe.

It follows, then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin tasking Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue with leading a cross-ministerial response to dog control in December following the attack on Alejandro Miszan.

