Q&A: What do we know about the Kraken Covid-19 variant? 

A new Covid-19 variant has been detected in Ireland.

With experts saying the variant - XBB.1.5, also known as Kraken - is likely to become the dominant strain in Ireland, we take a look at what we know so far.

What are its origins?

This latest variant was first detected in the US on 22 October 2022.

XBB.1.5 is a subvariant of the Omicron variant which has been in Ireland since December 2021 and led to a surge of cases in the first weeks of 2022.

It is a sub-lineage of XBB which was first detected in India in August 2022.

Where has the Kraken variant been identified and how prevalent is it?

Since it was first detected, the subvariant has been identified in almost 30 countries including the US, the UK, India and a number of EU countries.

Up to Monday, fewer than five new cases were notified to the Irish system, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There has been speculation from Irish experts that Kraken will become the most prevalent strain here.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the Kraken variant is the most transmissible subvariant that has been detected yet.

In the US and some European countries, XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other circulating variants.

For the week ending January 7, the subvariant accounted for 27.6% of Covid-19 cases in the US.

However, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said the rapid growth in the US does not necessarily mean that the variant will become dominant in the EU citing major differences in variant circulation between North America and Europe several times during the pandemic.

What are the symptoms?

There are no indications that those infected with XBB.1.5 have symptoms that differ from those infected with other strains of Covid-19.

If you are displaying symptoms associated with Covid-19, the HSE advises self-isolating until 48 hours after your symptoms are mostly or fully gone. You shouldwear a face mask if you have to be around other people.

Is Kraken worse than previous subvariants?

Maria Van Kerkhove

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, has said that while they do not have any data on the severity of infection with this subvariant, they also do not have an indication that the severity has changed.

She said WHO is watching this very carefully both through experimental studies in the lab and real-world data looking at hospitalisation data from around the world.

Currently, the main concern with the Kraken subvariant is its transmissibility.

"We do expect further waves of infection around the world but that does not have to translate into further waves of death because our counter-measures continue to work," said Ms Van Kerkhove.

Do vaccines work against XBB.1.5?

Early research suggests XBB and its sublineages are more immune evasive than other variants, undercutting the protection provided by vaccines, past infections, and antibody treatments.

However, vaccination will provide some protection.

While there has not been specific studies on the efficacy of vaccines against the XBB.1.5 subvariant, preliminary research on its relative XBB suggests that bivalent vaccines should provide reasonable protection against XBB and its descendants.

Immunology expert Professor Kingston Mills urged people who have not yet been vaccinated, to do so and to get the booster.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Prof Mills warned that people who have previously been infected with the original Omicron are less likely to be protected through immunity generated.

How can I protect myself?

People are advised to follow the same public health advice as before while health professionals are urging people to consider wearing masks on public transport.