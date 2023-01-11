Simon Harris concerned by Andrew Tate's influence on Irish teenage boys

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said he is really worried about the impact online influencer Andrew Tate is having on Irish teenage boys.

Mr Harris was commenting following the rejection of Tate’s latest appeal for freedom in Romania. He said the rise of Tate's popularity is a result of a societal failure to properly educate young men about sex and respect.

Mr Harris, who holds the Justice portfolio for six months, said Tate’s appeal, particularly among young men, is a “really serious issue” that needs to be tackled by governments.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Mr Harris said: “I think a lot of parents have now found out who Andrew Tate was and I think a number of parents are having conversations with teenage boys, with their children about Andrew Tate and these people have been following Andrew Tate. So I am really worried.

Mr Harris said: "I think it shows what happens when the State doesn't step up to its responsibilities. I don't just mean this State, I mean in general. We need to be much better at providing age-appropriate information around sex education, around gender equality, and through the school curriculum.”

Legislation

Mr Harris said he expects to bring forward four significant pieces of legislation before the summer to implement a zero-tolerance strategy.

A new agency to tackle gender-based violence is to be introduced in January next year, he said.

One of the measures being advanced will see a doubling in the maximum sentence for assault causing serious harm from five to 10 years.

Legislation on strangulation and stalking, and putting electronic tags on sex offenders will also be brought forward.

On Tuesday, a court in Romania upheld the 30-day arrest of Tate, who is a self-described misogynist, on charges of organised crime, human trafficking, and rape.