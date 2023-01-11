Infection control issues identified at seven disability centres

Seven disability centres have been found to be non-compliant with infection control, meaning that their residents were not adequately protected from the risk of infection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) published 39 inspection reports on Wednesday on infection control in designated centres for people with disabilities.

While it found a “generally good level” of compliance with the regulations and standards at the majority of the centres, a number of non-compliances were found in centres in Cork, Waterford, Louth, Kildare, and Carlow.

These centres are operated by COPE Foundation, Carriglea Cairde Services, Nua Healthcare Services, Saint Patrick's Centre, St John of God Community Services CLG, and Waterford Intellectual Disability Association.

Examples of good practice observed by inspectors included residents receiving visitors in line with public health guidance, and comprehensive care plans in place to support residents.

Insects

At the Towers centre, operated by Nua Healthcare Services Limited, in Cork, inspectors found dead blue bottles and insects were present on windowsills at the house when they visited the centre unannounced in September.

A number of areas within the centre were found to be unclean. This included areas that weren't in use at the time. An unused room in the centre presented as "unclean", and padding had been placed on areas of the walls to prevent injury to the resident.

"In the bedroom area, a number of large spiders were visible. The window in the bedroom was unable to be opened to allow for adequate ventilation.”

Bodily matter

At Springfield, also operated by Nua Healthcare Services Limited, in Kildare, inspectors also found a number of areas which were not well-maintained. This included: “The walls, floor, ceiling, tiles and toiletries in one bathroom were dirty with bodily matter.”

Inspectors also found that "wrappers, cans, coffee cups, fast food papers, used gloves and face masks collected in cars" and that "ceilings and corners in hallways had heavy spider webs and dead insects".

At Bluebelle Lodge, operated by Waterford Intellectual Disability Association Company Limited, inspectors found two bags of waste containing used PPE equipment in the garden of the centre along with a number of items awaiting disposal.

These two bags of waste were “consistent with the level of PPE required for a suspected/confirmed case of Covid-19", the report noted.

“It was evident that these items had been in the garden for some time."