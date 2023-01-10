Woman, 60s, killed after collision with van in Donegal

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 21:37
David Kent

A woman in her 60s has been killed after she was struck by a van in Donegal.

The incident occurred at around 5.45 on Tuesday evening on the Main Street in Killybegs.

The woman was a pedestrian on the street when the van collided with her.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but she was pronounced dead shortly after, with her body being removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A postmortem will take place there at a later date.

Gardaí say that the road will remain closed as forensics investigate the scene, with local diversions in place.

A spokesperson said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Killybegs Garda Station on 074 973 1002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

Ventilation is a must for schools amid virus wave, says expert

