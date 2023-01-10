Missing seven-year-old girl believed to be with male relative

Missing seven-year-old girl believed to be with male relative

Have you seen Martha Alite? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 11:20
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for a Dublin taxi driver who may have important information about a missing girl to come forward.

Seven-year-old Martha Alite was reported missing at 6pm on Monday evening.

Described as being 4'9" and of slim build, Martha has long, blond hair and blue eyes.

When she went missing she was wearing blue trousers, a blue jumper, blue canvas shoes and a blue and pink jacket.

Gardaí believe she is in the company of an adult male relative.

It is believed that Martha was collected from her school in Firhouse at around 2pm on Monday by this male relative in a taxi.

Gardaí believe the child and the man may have travelled to a house in Blessington, Co Wicklow.

They are appealing to any taxi driver who may have had a male passenger that collected Martha from the Firhouse school to contact them.

Gardaí are not aware of Martha's whereabouts at this time.

They are also appealing to any accommodation provider who gave a man and Martha a place to stay on Monday night to contact them.

The adult male who picked Martha up from school is urged to make contact with gardaí immediately.

Any person with any information on Martha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

