Gardaí concerned for missing teen last seen leaving school

Gardaí concerned for missing teen last seen leaving school

Have you seen Tadgh Keogh? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 09:35
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have issued an appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Dublin teen.

Tadgh Keogh, 14, is missing from Shankill since Monday afternoon, January 9.

He is described as being 5'8" and of medium build with medium-length sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tadgh was wearing his school uniform when he was last seen. The uniform consists of grey trousers, a grey shirt, and a teal green jumper. He was also wearing a black puffer jacket.

He was last seen leaving school in Cabinteely at 1pm on Monday. He had his grey Cube bike with orange handlebars with him.

Tadgh's family and Gardaí are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Tadgh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Former 'Irish Examiner' editor Brian Looney dies Former 'Irish Examiner' editor Brian Looney dies
Healthcare workers intubating a COVID patient. Contagious Kraken variant of Covid-19 identified in Ireland 
Landowners urged to check sheds as search for missing Donegal woman continues Landowners urged to check sheds as search for missing Donegal woman continues
Missing people
Gardaí concerned for missing teen last seen leaving school

No NCT appointments until June at 49 test centres across Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s