Gardaí concerned for missing teen last seen leaving school

Gardaí have issued an appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Dublin teen.
Tadgh Keogh, 14, is missing from Shankill since Monday afternoon, January 9.
He is described as being 5'8" and of medium build with medium-length sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.
Tadgh was wearing his school uniform when he was last seen. The uniform consists of grey trousers, a grey shirt, and a teal green jumper. He was also wearing a black puffer jacket.
He was last seen leaving school in Cabinteely at 1pm on Monday. He had his grey Cube bike with orange handlebars with him.
Tadgh's family and Gardaí are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Tadgh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.