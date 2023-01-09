Lord Mayor says Ballymun asylum protests were 'orchestrated' by far-right

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has said that protests outside an accommodation centre in Ballymun at the weekend were “orchestrated” by far-right activists as she pledged to meet with community groups and schools to formulate a response to the demonstrations.

The Minister for Housing, meanwhile, described the scenes as “disturbing” and said demonstrators are “not entitled to intimidate people”.

Videos on social media showed dozens protesting over the weekend outside a hotel in Ballymun which is currently accommodating international protection applicants. Chants of “get them out” could be heard while attendees held banners criticising the Government over its immigration policies.

The scenes in Ballymun were the latest in a string of protests in areas such as East Wall and Drimnagh in Dublin, where demonstrators criticised the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees.

Dublin Lord Mayor, Councillor Caroline Conroy, who grew up in Ballymun, said she believes the protests in the area are being “orchestrated” by the same far-right activists who had held similar protests in the East Wall area of the city in December. Ms Conroy also described the scenes as upsetting.

The Travelodge in Ballymun has been used for emergency accommodation for some time, and families are among those currently being accommodated at that location. Another location in Ballymun is also being used to house asylum seekers.

“[The protests are] not what this community is about. A lot of the people there are not from Ballymun," said Ms Conroy

“We’re going to look at the best response from the community to show the real side of Ballymun – that we are inclusive. We will not let a minority – who are the loudest – ruin the area.”

Ms Conroy told RTÉ radio she had discussed the events with Dublin GAA legend Philly McMahon, who had earlier taken to Twitter and described the scenes at Ballymun at the weekend as “disappointing”.

“From a community that is judged constantly to now judging asylum seekers,” he said. “’Criminals not vetted, it will impact homelessness, all men’ [facepalm emoji]. It has evidence of far rights claws in it. Some forget who we are.”

Local groups such as Ballymun Tidy Towns and the Ballymun Youth Action Project shared messages supporting refugees.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, meanwhile, said the "vast majority of people living in Ireland are people who support the efforts to look after our friends from Ukraine and indeed from other countries where people are fleeing persecution”.

“It concerns me to see that, to be very frank. I think that if people have a differing viewpoint, they’re entitled to it, but they’re not entitled to intimidate people."