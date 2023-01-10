Recruitment difficulties delaying introduction of eating disorders care plan

A difficulty in recruiting consultant staff and “unexpected delays” in turning around premises are impacting on the roll-out of the HSE National Model of Care Plan for eating disorders, according to the Health Service Executive.

Under the plan announced in 2018, a network of eight adult teams and eight Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) teams are to be rolled out across the country, with recruitment and training to take place over a four-year period.

Just three teams have been rolled out to date – two Camhs teams in Cork and Kerry, and Dublin South/Kildare/West Wicklow, and one adult team in CHO6 (Wicklow/Dun Laoghaire/Dublin South East).

Now, in an answer to a parliamentary question tabled by Sinn Féin mental health spokesman Mark Ward, Dr Amir Niazi, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Mental Health Clinical Design and Innovation with the HSE, revealed difficulties in recruitment.

Dr Niazi said: “Interviews were held in (November 2022) for the consultant psychiatrist for the adult CHO4 (Cork and Kerry) team and with a successful candidate, this team will be operational in 2023. A recent campaign was unsuccessful in recruiting a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist in CHO2 (Galway, Roscommon and Mayo), and this will be re-advertised.”

The information provided by the HSE to Deputy Ward also outlined that a post in the adult team for South Tipperary, Carlow/Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford could not be filled after an unsuccessful interview process in November. The position will now have to re-advertised.

Dr Naizi said the adult team for Dublin North, North Central and Northwest aims to be accepting referrals in the first quarter of this year. Recruitment of staff to Camhs in Galway, Roscommon and Mayo area, and the adult team for Cork and Kerry, is nearing completion, according to the HSE.

According to the HSE, a “fourth phase of teams” has been identified, with relevant CHOs having submitted business cases including advance planning to support recruitment and identification of team premises. Dr Niazi said: “We are awaiting allocation of funding from 2023 budget. Once we have received confirmation of a budget allocation we will work with CHOs to progress the remaining teams.”

He also said there were issues with securing premises for the teams. He explained: “Buildings require substantial work to meet the Model Of Care facility requirements and this has led to unexpected delays. Building work and leasing/buying of premises have all been impacted by increasing costs and low supply.”

Mark Ward said: “The health service is on its knees at the moment and staff retention and recruitment is one of the main issues that is affecting the provision of care. Specialist services like those for eating disorders, unfortunately, are experiencing the same issues and this is affecting the rollout of badly needed teams."

