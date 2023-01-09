Ukrainian refugees  in hotels and guesthouses to be charged for meals and laundry

Ukrainian refugees accommodated in the country's hotels and guesthouses are to be charged for their daily meals, while new rules and fees for keeping pets are also being introduced.

Currently, there are almost 55,000 “beneficiaries of temporary protection” living in “serviced accommodation”, where meals are provided for free.

Charges of €10 a day for adults and €5 a day for children for meals are being introduced on a phased basis, the Department of Integration has said. The money will be paid directly by residents to their accommodation provider. Personal laundry will also have to be paid for. Currently the department meets these costs.

The department has indicated that for existing providers of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, the charges for meals will come into effect when contracts are being renewed.

“To help ensure that accommodation continues to be allocated in an equitable and efficient way, and due to the significant demand for short-term accommodation, the department will make one offer of suitable accommodation to a Beneficiary of Temporary Protection (BOTP).

"If a BOTP refuses to pay this contribution towards meals it will be considered by the department as a refusal of an offer of suitable accommodation. If a BOTP refuses an offer of accommodation, for whatever reason, the department will not make any alternative offer. In such circumstances, BOTPs may be asked to vacate the accommodation,” a spokesman said.

Masi, the organisation for asylum seekers in Ireland, has welcomed the introduction of meal charges, saying there are too many disparities between the treatment of international protection applicants and Ukrainian refugees.

The Department of Integration has warned it does not meet veterinary bills and sourcing accommodation for pets has become 'extremely difficult'. File picture

International protection applicants in direct provision currently receive €38.80 a week while Ukrainian refugees are entitled to a social welfare allowance of €208 a week.

Masi has said it is “cruelty” not to increase the direct provision allowance in line with social welfare rises. Masi co-ordinator Lucky Khambule said: “Since the Ukrainian crisis, we have asked for equal treatment”, adding it was right that Ukrainian refugees should pay €10 a day for their food.

While to date refugees were allowed to have pets with them, charges for these will now apply and no new pets will be accommodated. The Department of Integration has warned it does not meet veterinary bills and sourcing accommodation for pets has become “extremely difficult”.

In Kerry, where just under 7,000 Ukrainian refugees are living, with most contracts up for renewal shortly, local managers say they have been told of the new charges but have received little detail. The charges will be discussed on Wednesday at a meeting of the county's Ukraine Response Team.